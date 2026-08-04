Ariana Grande to quit public life amid ‘endless scrutiny’

Her recently released music video “reignited fan concerns about her weight loss,” said Variety

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Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California
Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California
(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / GA / The Hollywood Reporter / Getty Images)