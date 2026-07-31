Music reviews: Steve Lacy, Gracie Abrams, and Kelela

‘Oh Yeah?,’ ‘Daughter From Hell,’ and ‘New Avatar’

By
Published
Steve Lacy
Steve Lacy is back with another acclaimed album
(Image credit: Gilbert Flores / Variety / Getty Images)
Jump to category:

‘Oh Yeah?’ by Steve Lacy

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week