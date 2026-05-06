Music reviews: Noah Kahan, Kehlani, and Foo Fighters

‘The Great Divide,’ ‘Kehlani,’ and ‘Your Favorite Toy’

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Noah Kahan performing on stage with a guitar
Noah Kahan was catapulted to stardom by Stick Season in 2022
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Spotify)
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‘The Great Divide’ by Noah Kahan

★★★

‘Kehlani’ by Kehlani

★★★

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“Self-titled albums are often an inflection point,” said Shahzaib Hussain in Clash. Like 1993’s Janet and 2013’s Beyoncé before it, Kehlani is an “assertion of full artistic and sexual autonomy,” this one from an Oakland-born artist who turned 31 on the day of its release. But instead of subverting R&B conventions, as its predecessors did, this record turns out to be its creator’s “most fluent and faithful reading of the genre.” Kehlani, which arrives after her four previous top 25 albums, features “Folded,” which is both her first top 10 hit and already “a certified R&B classic.” And whatever Kehlani lacks in “risk or originality,” it “makes up for in songs that explore the fullness of female/nonbinary sexuality.” On “Oooh,” a standout slow jam, “sexed-up coos and stacked harmonies flower all around her lead vocal.” Several “pitch-perfect collaborations” enhance the listening experience, said Adelle Platon in Vibe. “Shoulda Never” brings in both Usher and Babyface while Missy Elliott adds swag to “Back and Forth,” a bop with a “girls-night-out groove.” There and everywhere on this self-titled “masterpiece,” Kehlani “flaunts her range—vocally, lyrically, and emotionally.”

‘Your Favorite Toy’ by Foo Fighters

★★★

Your Favorite Toy is the second Foo Fighters album to arrive in the wake of life-altering events,” said Stuart Berman in Pitchfork. In 2023, But Here We Are responded to the deaths of drummer Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl’s mother with a clutch of emotionally revelatory songs. But don’t expect Grohl to now dissect the challenges of commitment after revealing that he fathered a daughter outside of his 22-year marriage. “Blood on the Tracks, this ain’t.” Instead, he leans into “main villain energy” on the pounding title track, sneering about nice guys before spitting out an acrid chorus that mocks anyone who’d put him on a pedestal. The whole band has exchanged reflectiveness for “high-energy garage-rock catharsis,” said Jon Dolan in Rolling Stone. On “Caught in the Echo,” Grohl asks a question that he contemplates on several songs: “Who can save us now?” He and the rest of the Foos reveal themselves to be “firm believers in the power of heroic, high-protein mainstream alt-rock as a salve against encroaching darkness.” Your Favorite Toy can be “slashing and scabrous,” but “at 10 fast, extremely catchy songs, it flies by and demands repeat immersion.”

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