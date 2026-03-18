Music reviews: Harry Styles, Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds, and Waterbaby

‘Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally,’ ‘Mutiny After Midnight,’ and ‘Memory Be a Blade’

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Harry Styles performs with dancers
This is Harry Styles’ first album in nearly four years
(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)
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‘Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally’ by Harry Styles

★★★

‘Mutiny After Midnight’ by Johnny Blue Skies & the Dark Clouds

★★★★

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Though you won’t find it on streaming services, the new Johnny Blue
Skies LP is “an instant contender for Album of the Year as well as Greasiest Album of the Year,” said Alex Pappademas in GQ. Johnny is the alter ego alt-country great Sturgill Simpson adopted in 2024, and this time he takes listeners on a seriously wild ride, mixing “fevered curly-guitar-cord boogie” with “life-in-the-fast-lane disco” plus “true-testimonial soul” and “possible-final-season-of-American-democracy anxiety.” Currently, the record, an Atlantic release, is available for sale only in physical copies, and when some country fans hear it, said Matt Mitchell in Paste, they’re “going to call Simpson a commie or a libtard more than they already do.” He rips into Trump 2.0’s cruel authoritarianism from Track 1 and, keeping a promise about the album’s theme, “argues that sex is an antidote to fascism.” But he also pours his heart into “Don’t Let Go,” a tribute to his wife, and makes most of the rest grease-fry hot. Mutiny finds the 47-year-old Kentucky native and his band “on a country-funk tear, letting muscular guitar riffs defrost into mirror-ball rhythms.”

‘Memory Be a Blade’ by Waterbaby

★★★

“It all felt so important, till it all went away,” sings Waterbaby on her debut
album. Such is the mood of the brief eight-song record, which finds the
28-year-old Stockholm-based songwriter “half-fraught and half-free” as she looks back on a breakup, said Ben Beaumont-Thomas in The Guardian. Some lyrics are improvised, which may explain why the opening track feels vague. After that, though, Waterbaby “locks into a run of superb material,” her pretty voice sailing atop music featuring piano, guitar, strings, and brass, with occasional flute and dulcimer. Compared with the down-tempo bedroom pop she originally shared online, the record reveals “a surprising evolution in sound,” said Marcy Donelson in AllMusic. The music still has hints of jazz, but it leans more on acoustic instrumentation, and “the result is something physically closer, more delicate, and more diaristic.” Over the “bright and staccato” piano groove of “Beck n Call,” she and her singer-rapper brother, Ttoh, sketch a happy alternative reality in which the expired relationship worked out. The spell
can’t last. “By its final ‘mmm,’ Memory Be a Blade’s title has come into sharp focus.”

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