6 incredible log homes

Pagosa Springs, Colo.

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Elk Pointe Estate, a 2005 five-bedroom southern Colorado log house, is on a peninsula surrounded by Hidden Valley Lake. The living room features whole log beams, arched windows, and an antler chandelier; the kitchen has paneled appliances and a breakfast cove.

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On more than 45 acres, the property includes patios with mountain views, a guesthouse, a dog run, a two-story barn, and a greenhouse dome. $8,950,000. Zach Morse, Legacy Properties West Sotheby’s International Realty, (970) 391-2600

Point Arena, Calif.

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On the Mendocino coast, the 1990 Frog Song Farm features full log construction and visible corner joints. The two-bedroom’s dramatic double-height great room includes a log staircase and a conical fireplace with a round stone base.

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The 30-plus-acre ocean-view property includes a two-bedroom guesthouse, a one-bedroom barn house, abundant gardens, a greenhouse, creeks, wooded trails, and a pond. $2,295,000. Tracy Wolfson, Engel & Völkers San Francisco, Mendocino Branch, (707) 272-5733

Bowen Island, British Columbia

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Designed by Murray Arnott, this 1995 western red cedar log home is about an hour from Vancouver by ferry. The three-bedroom’s curved tower holds an open-plan living area with a rounded stone fireplace, angled windows that overlook the forest and Killarney Lake, and a rustic-modern kitchen with skylights; a carved staircase leads to a primary suite.

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The 2.5-acre property features mature trees and is close to shops. $1,618,000. Mary Lynn Machado, Macdonald Realty Ltd./Luxury Portfolio International, (604) 220-7085

Pine Plains, N.Y.

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This 170-acre estate designed by architect Lloyd Taft is anchored by a 1991 log-and-stone lodge near Millbrook. The six-bedroom’s vaulted great room has a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and French doors to a deck, with a billiards loft above.

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The property includes three connected guest cabins, a triple-height sports barn, a pickleball court, a swimming hole, a football field, trails, and orchards—plus a party barn, bar, and courtyard. $7,750,000. George Langa, Houlihan Lawrence—Millbrook, (845)242-6314

Vail, Colo.

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Built in 1997, this updated Swiss-chalet-style five-bedroom log home is less than 10 minutes from Vail Village. The great room’s pale logs with visible chinking contrast with ultra white floors and drywall. The modern kitchen has butcher-block counters and an arched wood dining nook, and the primary suite includes a three-sided fireplace and oxygenation to counter high altitude.

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A new deck includes a barrel sauna, hot tub, and firepit. $5,675,000. Brad Cohn, Compass Vail, (970) 688-1409

Florida, Mass.

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Located in the Berkshires outside the town of North Adams, this 2022 home is built with 8-inch logs and sits on 1.5 acres. The house features tongue-and-groove walls, wide-plank wood floors, an open kitchen with stainless appliances, and one bedroom on the first floor and another upstairs.

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The unfinished basement is renovation-ready. Yards and mature trees surround the home, while trails, the Deerfield River, and Mass MoCA are nearby. $349,000. Jeffrey Loholdt, Engel & Völkers Wellesley, (781) 248-6350