6 truly one-of-a-kind homes

Sedona, Ariz.

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This 1995 contemporary sits along Oak Creek near Red Rock State Park. With wings jutting off a circular copper roof, the four-bedroom centers on a round living room with an up-lit octagonal wood ceiling, a wet bar, and a three-sided fireplace.

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A spiral staircase outside leads to a roof deck, and a four-person tram heads down to the water. Also on the property are a fenced dog run, stone patio, pool and spa, and gas firepit. $3,500,000. Jerry Bergis, Coldwell Banker Realty, (928) 284-1595

Los Angeles

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Architect Rudolph Schindler designed the 1946 modernist Kallis-Sharlin Residence in the Hollywood Hills. The restored four-bedroom is partly wrapped in grape-stake cladding, and interiors feature clerestory windows, mahogany and Douglas fir walls, angled nooks, four fireplaces, and expansive views of the city.

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The lot includes a patio, pool, hot tub, and bocce court. Laurel Canyon and Universal Studios are about 10 minutes away. $6,350,000. Cooper Mount and Hanna Ginsberg, Carolwood Estates, (310) 351-9002

Santa Barbara, Calif.

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Built in 2000 and renovated in 2021, this modern five-bedroom in Hope Ranch features curved roof lines and walls of glass with mountain views. The vaulted living room’s fireplace is clad in handmade tile, and the kitchen includes three islands. A wine cellar can hold 3,000 bottles.

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Outside on the 2-plus acre lot are a pool, spa, roof deck, and art studio, and there’s community access to tennis courts and a beach. $9,250,000. Riskin Partners at Village Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (805) 565-8600

Madison, Conn.

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Designed by Robert Page, this shingled 2010 coastal contemporary is three houses from the water and has Hartford Avenue Beach rights. The three-bedroom’s walls and ceilings are lined in vertical grain Douglas fir paneling, and the vaulted great room has a library and office loft, and connects to a clean-lined, wood-clad kitchen with soapstone counters.

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A goldfish pond, a fountain, mature trees, and three decks complete the property. $2,495,000. Margaret Muir, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (203) 415-9187

Whistler, British Columbia

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Built in 2013 of ipe hardwood, the three-bedroom Hadaway House in Sunridge is a modern ski chalet in geometric angles. The sunken living room features a built-in sofa, a wall of glass that opens to a triangular deck, steps up to a dining area, and a glass-sided staircase.

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A hot tub overlooks trees and mountains. The Whistler Blackcomb ski area is a five-minute drive. $7,194,465. John Ryan, Unison Real Estate Brokerages/Luxury Portfolio International, (604) 932-7670

Danville, Ky.

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On the National Register of Historic Places, the Thomas Barbee House was built circa 1790. The furnished two-bedroom log cabin of white oak was recently renovated with modern interiors and amenities, including an open-plan main room with a gas fireplace and a kitchen with a French-door stainless fridge and eat-in peninsula.

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Upstairs are a bedroom, bathroom, and laundry, plus an attic sleeping loft. Centre College is walkable. $324,900. Robert Bratton, Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty, (859) 536-8434