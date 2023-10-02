Guide to Sedona, Arizona
A sanctuary for nature lovers, Sedona offers a relaxing escape
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Known for its breathtaking scenery, stellar stargazing and lively arts community, Sedona, Arizona, is a place you have to see to believe.
What to see and do
Sedona is for nature enthusiasts, whether you like to go out and spend all day hiking the trails (all 400 miles of them) and splashing around in Slide Rock State Park, or prefer taking in the soaring red rocks through the window in your hotel room. There is ample opportunity for exploring, with outdoor activities including fly fishing in Oak Creek, which is always stocked with rainbow trout; off-roading; golfing; and mountain biking.
Sedona feels like a magical place, and many believe that's because it is. Some people say there are metaphysical vortexes in Sedona, and when you go to these special spots, like Bell Rock and Cathedral Rock, you can feel the energy. There are guided tours, but people can also visit these spaces on their own, and do meditation or yoga.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Tlaquepaque is an arts and shopping village modeled on a Mexican town of the same name. The boutiques offer one-of-a-kind works of art, handmade jewelry, leather goods, and pottery, and the grounds are just as much of an attraction as the shops. There are courtyards with fountains, terraces, statues, sculptures, vibrant tile, archways, and a chapel, adding to the whimsical, old-world feel.
Tlaquepaque has several art galleries, and there are dozens more across Sedona, with many featuring works by local artists. For authentic Native American art, crafts and jewelry, visit The Naja, Kachina House, Hoel's Indian Shop, and Joe Wilcox Indian Den.
Sedona is an International Dark Sky Community, and at night, all you'll want to do is look up. Away from heavy light pollution, the stars shimmer and shine, and there are several notable viewing spots for stargazing, like the Two Trees Observing Area and the Centennial Trail. For a custom experience, book a tour with Sedona Stargazing; led by professional astronomers who use high-power telescopes and laser pointers to identify the constellations and celestial objects, these excursions are fun and informative.
Where to stay
The Enchantment Resort is aptly named. This property has luxurious one- and two-bedroom suites, pool suites and casitas, with the Southwestern decor influenced by the rich colors of Sedona. Guests can stargaze with the hotel's astronomer or take an art class, and kids between the ages of 4-12 can participate in Camp Coyote, with counselors leading the young explorers on fun pursuits like nature walks and scavenger hunts. Stay on the property for meals, as the sweeping canyon views from Che Ah Chi, serving modern American cuisine, and the Southwestern restaurant Tii Gavo can't be beaten.
Tranquility awaits at the charming Inn Above Oak Creek. This boutique property is surrounded by trees and has spectacular views of the red rocks, especially from the spacious outdoor deck. Most rooms have gas fireplaces and jetted bathtubs, and some also have balconies that overlook the creek. A continental breakfast is served every morning, but for those who want more space and to cook their own meals, consider booking the 1,700-square-foot Oak Creek Suite with a gourmet kitchen.
Where to eat
René at Tlaquepaque has been a Sedona staple since 1978, serving lunch and dinner made from organic and locally-sourced ingredients. The Mediterranean-focused menu has several tapas options, including charred Spanish octopus, crab-stuffed piquillo peppers and albondigas, plus pastas, risotto, seafood and beef and lamb dishes. When the weather permits, ask for a table in the courtyard.
Pizza is always a good idea, especially when it's wood-fired and made by a chef who strives to give diners an authentic experience. At Pisa Lisa, the Margherita is a classic, with other hits including the Fra Diavolo, with spicy arrabbiata gulf rock shrimp, and the Funghi Decadente, topped with button mushrooms, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, provolone and mozzarella, and a drizzle of white truffle oil.
Elote Cafe owner and chef Jeff Smedstad is inspired by the markets of Mexico, and that's clear when diners peruse the menu. It features dishes made of fresh, local and sustainable products, like the Tomato & Nopales Salad with cactus paddle, poblano chiles and fresh Oaxaca cheese. The restaurant lives up to its name with several corn appetizers and desserts, including the Pastel de Elote con Cajeta, a Veracruz-style sweet corn cake that is finished with goat milk caramel and vanilla agave ice cream.
The Cress on Oak Creek has a showstopper location — along the banks of Oak Creek, at the L'Auberge de Sedona. Diners feel like they are being enveloped by nature, taking the ambiance to another level. Cress is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch, with a chef's tasting that changes to highlight the best flavors of the season.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Catherine Garcia is night editor for TheWeek.com. Her writing and reporting has appeared in Entertainment Weekly and EW.com, The New York Times, The Book of Jezebel, and other publications. A Southern California native, Catherine is a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Is 'The Office' coming back? What we know about a rumored reboot.
Under the Radar The classic NBC sitcom may soon be returning
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
What Slovakia's pro-Russia election result means for Ukraine
Speed Read The victory of former Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's populist Smer party has raised concerns of waning support for Kyiv in Western democracies
By Peter Weber Published
-
Emotional support alligator turned away from baseball stadium
Tall Tales And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
A weekend in Lausanne: travel guide, things to do, food and drink
The Week Recommends Everything you need to know for a city break on Lake Geneva
By The Week Staff Published
-
A Guide to San Diego
From surfing to sunbathing, it's all on the agenda in this Southern California paradise
By Catherine Garcia Published
-
6 hotels to visit this fall
The Explainer Celebrate the start of a new season with a stay at one of these relaxing properties
By Catherine Garcia Published
-
Jamaica Inn review: a small patch of Caribbean heaven
The Week Recommends Guests will feel like one of the family at this boutique beach resort in Ocho Rios
By Natasha Langan Published
-
A guide to the Galapagos Islands
A hot spot for biodiversity, the Galapagos Islands are home to everything from giant tortoises to blue-footed boobies
By Catherine Garcia Published
-
'Margaritaville' singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Trader Joe's recalls 4 products in a week amid reports of rocks and insects inside food
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
-
Why US passports are so delayed right now
The Explainer The State Department is seeing unprecedented problems with passport issuance
By Justin Klawans Published