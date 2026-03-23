6 perfectly hygge homes
Featuring a historic stone cottage in Idaho and modern colonial in Maine
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Avon, Colo.
This 1998 mountain home in Bachelor Gulch Village exemplifies hygge, the Danish and Norwegian concept of coziness. It has wood walls and floors, a stone fireplace, and reclaimed barnwood elements and comes with high-end furniture in earth tones.
The four-bedroom also features vaulted ceilings and large windows with Gore Range views, plus a chef’s kitchen, den, bunk room, and gym. Outside are a hot tub, a heated pathway, and a patio with a firepit and grill. $7,300,000. Darwin McCutcheon, Compass Vail, (970) 390-0422
Palo Alto, Calif.
In the Professorville neighborhood near Stanford University, this 1909 four-bedroom Craftsman has a living room with original wood ceilings,
floors, and walls, plus diamond-pane windows, built-in shelves and cabinets, and a fireplace. A formal dining room features wainscoting and a corner cabinet; a modern white kitchen has marble counters and an
O’Keefe & Merritt range.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The property includes a one-bedroom cottage, a patio, and oak and redwood trees. $3,998,000. Susan Tanner, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, (650) 255-7372
Park City, Utah
Located in the Deer Valley Resort, this ski-in, ski-out 1985 two-bedroom condo has a neutral palette, with log walls and beams, wood floors, and a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning stone fireplace with a log mantel. The updated unit’s primary bedroom has a fireplace, French doors, and a granite bath.
There’s a private hot tub on the deck, and shared amenities include a heated pool, a ski valet, a gym, and a lounge. $2,650,000. Chris O’Neill, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (435) 901-0832
Rockport, Maine
Renowned architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen designed this 2008 minimalist modern colonial with light wood, natural stone, and a central fireplace. Oversize windows throughout the two-bedroom have water views, and the primary bath has a sunken tub and sauna.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
On a cul-de-sac overlooking Rockport Harbor, the 1-plus-acre lot includes a balcony and terrace, an antique guest house, a beach area, and a three-car garage topped by bonus space. $5,200,000. Lewis Wheelwright, LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate, (207) 232-3951
Brooklyn
Built in 2025, this Scandinavian-inspired four-bedroom townhouse in East Williamsburg has white oak throughout its floors and in a banister and cabinets. Lower and upper windows in the vaulted living room offer
leafy views, and the mezzanine level overlooking the room has a wood-lined bay window seat.
The kitchen features honed Calacatta marble counters and opens to a backyard. The home is topped by a roof deck. $3,750,000. Deborah L. Rieders, The Corcoran Group, (917) 494-2503
Victor, Idaho
Walking distance to shops and dining, this 1910 stone cottage opens to a mudroom with a cozy seating nook and expands into an open-plan one-bedroom with an exposed brick wall, wood stove, and open shelving.
The en suite bedroom has two windows, a private entrance, and a modern candelabra-style chandelier.
A teal wood fence surrounds the front and backyards, which include mature trees. Jackson Hole, Wyo., is a 45-minute drive. $545,000. Meghan Bell Leidy, Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, (307) 690-8293