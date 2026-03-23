6 perfectly hygge homes

Avon, Colo.

(Image credit: Kirsten Webster)

This 1998 mountain home in Bachelor Gulch Village exemplifies hygge, the Danish and Norwegian concept of coziness. It has wood walls and floors, a stone fireplace, and reclaimed barnwood elements and comes with high-end furniture in earth tones.

(Image credit: Kirsten Webster)

The four-bedroom also features vaulted ceilings and large windows with Gore Range views, plus a chef’s kitchen, den, bunk room, and gym. Outside are a hot tub, a heated pathway, and a patio with a firepit and grill. $7,300,000. Darwin McCutcheon, Compass Vail, (970) 390-0422

Palo Alto, Calif.

(Image credit: Aerial Canvas)

In the Professorville neighborhood near Stanford University, this 1909 four-bedroom Craftsman has a living room with original wood ceilings,

floors, and walls, plus diamond-pane windows, built-in shelves and cabinets, and a fireplace. A formal dining room features wainscoting and a corner cabinet; a modern white kitchen has marble counters and an

O’Keefe & Merritt range.

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(Image credit: Aerial Canvas)

The property includes a one-bedroom cottage, a patio, and oak and redwood trees. $3,998,000. Susan Tanner, Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, (650) 255-7372

Park City, Utah

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Located in the Deer Valley Resort, this ski-in, ski-out 1985 two-bedroom condo has a neutral palette, with log walls and beams, wood floors, and a floor-to-ceiling wood-burning stone fireplace with a log mantel. The updated unit’s primary bedroom has a fireplace, French doors, and a granite bath.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

There’s a private hot tub on the deck, and shared amenities include a heated pool, a ski valet, a gym, and a lounge. $2,650,000. Chris O’Neill, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (435) 901-0832

Rockport, Maine

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Renowned architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen designed this 2008 minimalist modern colonial with light wood, natural stone, and a central fireplace. Oversize windows throughout the two-bedroom have water views, and the primary bath has a sunken tub and sauna.

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On a cul-de-sac overlooking Rockport Harbor, the 1-plus-acre lot includes a balcony and terrace, an antique guest house, a beach area, and a three-car garage topped by bonus space. $5,200,000. Lewis Wheelwright, LandVest | Christie’s International Real Estate, (207) 232-3951

Brooklyn

(Image credit: Oleg Davidoff)

Built in 2025, this Scandinavian-inspired four-bedroom townhouse in East Williamsburg has white oak throughout its floors and in a banister and cabinets. Lower and upper windows in the vaulted living room offer

leafy views, and the mezzanine level overlooking the room has a wood-lined bay window seat.

(Image credit: Oleg Davidoff)

The kitchen features honed Calacatta marble counters and opens to a backyard. The home is topped by a roof deck. $3,750,000. Deborah L. Rieders, The Corcoran Group, (917) 494-2503

Victor, Idaho

(Image credit: Tristan Brown / Teton House Media)

Walking distance to shops and dining, this 1910 stone cottage opens to a mudroom with a cozy seating nook and expands into an open-plan one-bedroom with an exposed brick wall, wood stove, and open shelving.

The en suite bedroom has two windows, a private entrance, and a modern candelabra-style chandelier.

(Image credit: Tristan Brown / Teton House Media)

A teal wood fence surrounds the front and backyards, which include mature trees. Jackson Hole, Wyo., is a 45-minute drive. $545,000. Meghan Bell Leidy, Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty, (307) 690-8293