Film reviews: ‘Backrooms,’ ‘Power Ballad,’ and ‘Masters of the Universe’

A sad sack happens upon an eerie hidden world, a star steals a tune from a nobody songwriter, and a ripped young man must reclaim his stolen kingdom

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A scene from &quot;Backrooms&quot;.
Ejiofor adrift in the drab beyond
(Image credit: Getty)

‘Backrooms’

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