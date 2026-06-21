Film reviews: ‘Toy Story 5’ and ‘The Death of Robin Hood’

Screen technology threatens Pixar’s old-school playthings and an aging outlaw seeks to make amends

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Toy Story 5
Jessie confronts the lure of the screen
(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

‘Toy Story 5’

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