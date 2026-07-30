Ask E. Jean: a ‘solid, unshowy’ portrait of the woman who stood up to Trump

Documentary profile of the journalist who took on ‘one of the most powerful men in the world – twice’

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Scene from the documentary covering veteran journalist and TV personality, E. Jean Carroll, who sued President Trump for sexual abuse
E. Jean Carroll wrote a magazine advice column that was so popular it was turned into a chat show
(Image credit: Abramorama / Everett Collection / Alamy)

“E. Jean Carroll has had quite a life,” said Alissa Wilkinson in The New York Times. She made her name as a gonzo journalist, writing first-person features for Esquire and Playboy, before becoming an advice columnist at Elle magazine: her long-running “Ask E. Jean” column became so popular that it was turned into a chat show.

Then, in 2019, she made international news headlines when she accused President Trump of having raped her in a department store changing room in the mid-1990s. Trump branded her a liar, insisting she was not his “type”. Carroll sued him for sexual abuse and defamation, leading to two civil court trials, which she won. Trump recently paid her $5.6 million (£4.1 million) in damages over one; he has yet to pay a penny for the other.

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