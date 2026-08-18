Where to eat the best Detroit-style pizza in the Motor City

Enjoy the crispy, cheesy goodness

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A Buddy&#039;s pizza box next to two Detroit-style pizzas
The only thing square about this pizza is its shape
(Image credit: Rebecca Simonov / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

A Detroit-style pizza hits all the right notes — a thick crunchy crust, caramelized brick-cheese edge called the frico and rich red sauce spooned over the toppings. Find the real deal at these seven Motor City institutions, including the spot where the glory began.

Buddy’s Pizza

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Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.