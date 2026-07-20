The 8 best New Orleans spots to experience the delicious sorcery of Creole food

Find delight in every bite

Catherine Garcia, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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&quot;Padma&#039;s Picks- New Chefs on the Block&quot; Episode 102 -- Chef Donald Link, host Padma Lakshmi at Guy&#039;s Po-Boys restaurant in New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans chef-restaurateur Donald Link and Padma Lakshmi get down at Guy’s Po-Boys
(Image credit: David Moir / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images)

Creole and Cajun food both hail from Louisiana, but only one was born in New Orleans. Rich and soulful, Creole cuisine emerged from the city’s kitchens during the 1700s, influenced by French, African, Indigenous, Spanish and Caribbean cooking styles.

Tomatoes, roux and the Holy Trinity of diced onions, celery and green bell peppers are the foundation for many a Creole dish. When you then add shrimp, crab, oysters, sausage and okra, the magic commences, and classics local dishes like gumbo, crawfish étouffée and red beans and rice spring to life. Ready for a taste? In New Orleans, no one does authentic Creole better than these eight treasured spots.

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