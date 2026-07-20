The 8 best New Orleans spots to experience the delicious sorcery of Creole food

Creole and Cajun food both hail from Louisiana, but only one was born in New Orleans. Rich and soulful, Creole cuisine emerged from the city’s kitchens during the 1700s, influenced by French, African, Indigenous, Spanish and Caribbean cooking styles.

Tomatoes, roux and the Holy Trinity of diced onions, celery and green bell peppers are the foundation for many a Creole dish. When you then add shrimp, crab, oysters, sausage and okra, the magic commences, and classics local dishes like gumbo, crawfish étouffée and red beans and rice spring to life. Ready for a taste? In New Orleans, no one does authentic Creole better than these eight treasured spots.

Clancy’s

Clancy’s is the “paradigmatic” Uptown New Orleans bistro, where the menu is “Paris-at-the-mouth-of-the-Mississippi,” said The New York Times. This was the “life project” of waiter turned longtime owner Brad Hollingsworth, who died in 2024, and is still owned by his wife and stepson. Executive Chef Jerry Harkins Jr. and his team have “mastered” both the French-Creole standards of turtle soup and shrimp remoulade and “idiosyncratic” specialties like fried oysters covered in melted Brie and Clancy’s smoked duck with dirty rice.

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Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

Dooky Chase is not just a restaurant. A Tremé institution for more than 80 years, it opened during segregation and gave Black diners with few options a place to convene over a warm and comforting bowl of gumbo or crawfish étouffée.

Over time, Dooky Chase — and its talented late co-owner and chef, Leah Chase — gained a reputation for “specializing in the seasoned flavors of Black Creole culture,” said New Orleans Magazine. During the 1950s and ’60s, civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Thurgood Marshall sat down and strategized over the same dishes that Dooky Chase still serves today — shrimp Clemenceau, red beans and rice, oyster po’boys and Creole-seasoned fried chicken.

Galatoire’s

At Galatoire’s, jackets are required, tank tops and flip flops are verboten and you must order an “impeccable Sazerac, soufflé potatoes and shrimp remoulade for the table,” said Bon Appétit. Founded in 1905, Galatoire’s is one of the most “elegant” restaurants in the country, with “tuxedoed waiters” who present with a flourish plates of shrimp Creole, crab ravigote and trout meunière amandine. End your meal in true New Orleans fashion with a cup of café brûlot, a spicy, alcoholic beverage that is — whoosh! — flambéed tableside.

Guy’s Po-Boys

New Orleans and po’boys “go hand in hand,” said Southern Living. The “simple, hearty” sandwich was created in the 1920s for striking railroad workers (“poor boys”) and requires bread with a crusty exterior and pillowy interior that can handle a protein like roast beef and fried oysters, plus all the fixins.

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Guy’s excels at crafting the “classics,” such as golden fried shrimp and blackened catfish, as well as its own creations, like The Bomb, said Tasting Table. This “eclectic” po’boy brings together the shrimp and catfish that put Guy’s “on the map” along with melted Swiss and cheddar cheeses.

Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe

Plan accordingly for a visit to Li’l Dizzy’s Cafe. Only open for lunch, diners line up early for a seat at this “cherished” Tremé restaurant that’s “keeping Creole soul food alive,” said Mashed. The “deliciously juicy” fried chicken is regularly heralded as the best in New Orleans, and the gumbo is thick and luscious.

If you find yourself at Li’l Dizzy’s on a Friday, you’re in luck: The day’s special, catfish jourdain — fried catfish topped with shrimp and crabmeat in a lemon butter sauce — is a local favorite. You don’t have to be from the neighborhood to feel the love. The cafe’s owners “welcome everyone as if they’re family.”

Neyow’s Creole Cafe

Tanya Dubuclet was her grandmother’s faithful sidekick in the kitchen, and now those “secret recipes” she learned growing up are staples on the menu at Neyow’s Creole Cafe, said Essence. Favorites like the rich filé gumbo, crawfish balls, chargrilled oysters and carrot soufflé are all “cooked with love” and keep Dubuclet’s late grandmother’s “memory alive.” For a taste of pretty much everything, order the Neyow’s Extravaganza Dinner for two, featuring gumbo, stuffed crab, stuffed shrimp, steak, fish, two sides and two desserts.

Vaucresson’s Creole Café

When the steaming bowls of gumbo and plates of savory yakamein start coming out of the kitchen at Vaucresson’s Creole Café, “heads turn,” said NOLA.com. That’s because Chef Bunny Young’s style of “New Orleans home cooking” is “increasingly rare” to find at restaurants and always a welcome sight.

Vaucresson’s started decades ago as a butcher stall, evolving into a butcher shop and restaurant now operated by third-generation owner Vance Vaucresson and Julie Frederick Vaucresson. Try one of the restaurant’s famous sausages in a po’boy or the smothered okra plate, which is “every bit as much about the Creole sausage, crab and shrimp as the namesake vegetable.”

Vyoone’s

The “gratifying” French-Creole fare at Vyoone’s — escargot in bone marrow, “delicate” duck l’orange with mushroom bread pudding, les galettes de crabes — matches the cafe’s “warm ambiance,” said Resy. The French onion soup is “excellent,” as are the crawfish beignets and crevettes et gruau, a generous helping of large barbecue shrimp over grits, topped with bacon and smoked gouda. Vyoone’s, named after its founder Vyoone Segu&ea