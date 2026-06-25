The new cookbooks to bring into your kitchen this summer

Coffee drinks, the foods of the border and real-deal Thai food

Scott Hocker, The Week US's avatar
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Book covers of &#039;Cooking from Scratch&#039; by Toya Boudy, &#039;Great Bakes&#039; by Martin Sorge, and &#039;Cooking Thai&#039; by Pim Techamuanvivit and Andrea Nguyen
Martin Sorge, whose debut cookbook is aptly titled 'Great Bakes,' was the winner of 'The Great American Baking Show' in 2023
(Image credit: Countryman Press / Agate Publishing / Penguin Random House)

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Summer is a sleepy season for new cookbooks. Publishers are stacking the deck for the fall, when a glut of books are sent into the world steeled for holiday gifting. Still, the publishing machine never quite halts, and the coming months star a (smaller) collection of exciting new releases.

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  