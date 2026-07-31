August’s books include an epic journey for a dog, a friendship tale and a Korean coming-of-age story

These hot releases are worth the wait

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book covers of &#039;Etna&#039; by Paul Yoon, &#039;Take What You Can&#039; by Naima Coster, and &#039;A Tender Age&#039; by Chang-rae Lee
This month’s new books are full of thrills
(Image credit: Simon & Schuster / Penguin Random House)

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Summer is simmering to its end soon, but we still have all of August — and much of September — to tackle that summer reading. No matter what kind of book you’re looking for, this month has a lot to offer, including a sequel that will form the basis of an upcoming season of an HBO series and a Korean coming-of-age story about an immigrant in 1970s New York City.

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