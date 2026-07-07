July’s books include a Cinderella retelling and a Chinese mythology-infused romantasy

This month’s book releases are burning hot

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Book covers of &#039;Dominion&#039; by Jean Kwok, &#039;Cool Machine&#039; by Colson Whitehead, and &#039;Fishbone Cinderella&#039; by Elizabeth Lim
July’s new releases swerve from historical to fantastical
(Image credit: Penguin Random House / Doubleday / Del Rey)

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It is unseasonably warm in some parts of the world, and the indoors beckons as many of us try to escape the heat. A few of this month’s book releases are the perfect companion for some cool summer reading. July’s releases include the highly anticipated conclusion of Colson Whitehead’s trilogy and an author’s first foray into romantasy.

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 