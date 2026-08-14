The 8 best anime movies of all time

Struggling war orphans, cyberpunk criminals and environmentalist forest gods top the growing list of anime movies.

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Still from Hayao Miyazaki&#039;s film &quot;Spirited Away&quot; (2001)
‘Spirited Away’ changed the globe’s perspective on the capabilities of anime
(Image credit: United Archives GmbH / kpa Publicity Stills / Alamy)
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Anime is a unique version of animated storytelling indigenous to contemporary Japan, a style which exploded in international popularity during the 1990s. And with the ongoing proliferation of streaming services, international audiences have greater access to the large and diverse catalog of anime films than ever before, including these eight classics.

‘Grave of the Fireflies’ (1988)

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.