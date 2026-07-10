The 8 best martial arts TV shows of all time

Martial arts remains one of the few subgenres without much presence in the sprawling prestige TV universe. But as streamers have diversified and internationalized their offerings, there are now more options than there were, including these eight standout shows. For our list we have excluded animated offerings, foreign language series that aren’t available in the U.S., as well as shows like the network dramedy “Martial Law” that currently have no streaming home.

‘Kung Fu’ (1972-1975)

Some of the casting decisions, like having David Carradine play a Chinese character that Bruce Lee auditioned for, would not fly today. But the series remains an important cultural marker for the explosion of interest in martial arts in the U.S.

Carradine plays Kwai Chang Caine, a half-American Shaolin monk who flees to the United States in the early 1870s, seeking to find his half-brother, Danny Caine (Tim McIntire). It remains an “unforgettable pop culture phenomenon that blended solid action, engrossing storytelling and the philosophical musings” of Caine’s slain mentor, Master Po (Keye Luke), said Flickering Myth . ( Prime Video )

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‘Into the Badlands’ (2015-2019)

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“Into the Badlands” is set in a violent and bleak post-apocalyptic United States ruled by warlords, whose power is backstopped by hand-to-hand combat warriors called clippers. Daniel Wu (“Geostorm”) is Sunny, a clipper who serves as the right-hand man of Baron Quinn (Marton Csokas).

While fending off attacks from a rival warlord, The Widow (Emily Beecham), Sunny meets M.K. (Aramis Knight), a mysterious boy who may hold the key to a more prosperous future beyond the confines of the badlands. A show that “sort of looks like 1886 but also sort of looks like the future,” it features the “absolute best fighting you’ve seen on TV.” Every fight is a “dramatic tableau set in a picturesque location,” said Brian Moylan at The Guardian . ( AMC+ )

‘Wu Assassins’ (2019)

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Indonesian superstar Iko Uwais (“The Raid”) plays Kai Jin, a San Francisco chef based in Chinatown who learns that he is the last in a long line of mystical warriors who must use powers called wu xing to fight the Wu Warlords and prevent them from taking over the city. Kai’s father figure, Uncle Six (Byron Mann), is one of the warlords bent on domination, setting up a Star Wars-esque clash between father and son. A “true treat for any action fan,” the series “grabs you with its flesh-and-blood energy and ambition, offering a spectacle that has become all too rare in action stories these days,” said Nick Allen at Roger Ebert . ( Netflix )

‘Warrior’ (2019-2023)

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