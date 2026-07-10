The 8 best martial arts TV shows of all time

From the Wild West to imperial Japan, there are almost endless backdrops for martial artists to showcase their talents

David Faris&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Han So-hee stars in ‘My Name’. she sits in front of a laptop in a dark room
Han So-hee plays the centerpiece of the action in ‘My Name’
(Image credit: Min Jeehee / Netflix)
Jump to category:

Martial arts remains one of the few subgenres without much presence in the sprawling prestige TV universe. But as streamers have diversified and internationalized their offerings, there are now more options than there were, including these eight standout shows. For our list we have excluded animated offerings, foreign language series that aren’t available in the U.S., as well as shows like the network dramedy “Martial Law” that currently have no streaming home.

‘Kung Fu’ (1972-1975)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From