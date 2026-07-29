The best vegan cookbooks of all time

‘Best’ means showing how diverse plant-based cooking can be

Scott Hocker, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Book covers of &#039;The Vegan Chinese Kitchen&#039; by Hannah Che, &#039;Superiority Burger Cookbook&#039; by Brooks Headley, and &#039;Vegetable Kingdom&#039; by Bryant Terry.
Vegan cooking is a multifaceted creature
(Image credit: W. W. Norton / Penguin Random House)
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Repeat after us: There is no paucity in veganism. Plant-based eating — phenomenally delicious plant-based eating, that is — has long existed in many of the world’s great cuisines. As with any kind of cooking, how a dish tastes is all in how it is cooked. Cook it poorly, with mediocre ingredients, and you get an insipid meal. Prepare it with care, smart technique and sublime ingredients? Welcome to the world of top-tier vegan cooking. These six cookbooks all show you how to achieve that goal, from six different angles.

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