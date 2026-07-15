China reports sluggish economic growth

The nation’s economy grew just 4.3% compared to the same period last year

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Containers parked at Yantai Port International Container Terminal in Yantai City, Shandong Province, China
Containers parked at Yantai Port International Container Terminal in Yantai City, Shandong Province, China
(Image credit: CFOTO / Future Publishing / Getty Images)

What happened

China on Tuesday reported “one of its lowest quarterly growth rates in decades,” the Financial Times said. From April to June, the world’s second-largest economy grew just 4.3% compared to the same period last year — below economists’ projections of 4.5% and down from 5% growth in the first quarter.

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Jessica Hullinger
Jessica Hullinger

Jessica Hullinger is a writer and former deputy editor of The Week Digital. Originally from the American Midwest, she completed a degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington before relocating to New York City, where she pursued a career in media. After joining The Week as an intern in 2010, she served as the title’s audience development manager, senior editor and deputy editor, as well as a regular guest on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. Her writing has featured in other publications including Popular Science, Fast Company, Fortune, and Self magazine, and she loves covering science and climate-related issues.