Blanche rescinds ‘anti-weaponization’ fund

Blanche also agreed to limit Trump’s potential tax audit immunity

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Todd Blanche, acting US attorney general, is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC
Todd Blanche, acting U.S. attorney general, is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing
(Image credit: Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

What happened

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Sunday formally rescinded the controversial plan for a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” that would have compensated President Donald Trump’s allies. Blanche also agreed to limit the scope of Trump’s tax audit immunity, which, along with the fund, was agreed as part of a settlement with the Justice Department after Trump sued the IRS for leaking his tax returns. Blanche’s announcement follows negotiations with two key Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee who were threatening to block his bid to become permanent head of the DOJ.

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