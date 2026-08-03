Will Rupert Lowe and Nigel Farage unite the right in British politics?

Restore Britain leader has made a surprise offer of cooperation with Reform but some say it’s a trap

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Illustration of Nigel Farage and Rupert Lowe alongside a tangled alphabet of Reform and Restore logo letters
Lowe, right, was elected as a Reform MP in 2024 but left Farage’s party after being suspended in March 2025
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Alamy / Getty Images)

Rupert Lowe has offered an olive branch to Nigel Farage and claimed the pair could unite the “patriotic right” of British politics in an electoral pact that could threaten Andy Burnham.

“Politics being politics,” said Politico, Lowe, a former Reform MP until being suspended by the party in March 2025, spelt out “five conditions for cooperation”. They included “a referendum on the death penalty and the exclusion of former Tory ministers from any future cabinet”.

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