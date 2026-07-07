George Cottrell: the crypto criminal behind Farage controversy

Reform UK leader did not declare security, staff and accommodation support from convicted fraudster

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George Cottrell (L) looks on as Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage reacts after a woman threw what appeared to be a milkshake over him
George Cottrell (L) has been Farage’s closest adviser for more than a decade
(Image credit: Carl Court / Getty Images)

Nigel Farage has said he will resign as an MP to fight a by-election in his constituency of Clacton that he says will be a “chance to stick two fingers up to the establishment”.

Farage's decision comes amid a row over his finances, after The Sunday Times reported he had not declared benefits, including staff and security, received from his long-time adviser George Cottrell.

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