The rise of the political mega-donor

Limits on public funding open the door to influx of private wealth, with cryptocurrency adding a new complication to transparency

By
Published
Nigel Farage
Farage received £5 million, said to be a personal gift, from Thai-based crypto investor Christopher Harborne
(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / AFP / Getty Images)

A shrinking pool of ultra-wealthy donors increasingly bankroll Britain’s political parties. Should we be worried?

Why is this issue in the news?

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week