How to choose the right realtor when selling your house

In preparing for one of the most impactful financial transactions of your life, you’ll want a good agent at your side

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Female real estate agent standing in front of a couple who is viewing her house
They should be familiar with your particular area and housing market
(Image credit: Jim Craigmyle / Getty Images)

Having a good listing agent can mean the difference between a frustrating home-selling process with disappointing results and one that is easy and lands the best possible offer. But how do you figure out which realtor will actually do a solid job representing you in the transaction? While there is never a guarantee that a relationship will be smooth sailing, there are a number of factors you can evaluate in your search to help you find the right fit. Here is how to know you have found the best realtor for the job.

They have the right qualifications and experience.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 