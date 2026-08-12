How to choose the right realtor when selling your house

Having a good listing agent can mean the difference between a frustrating home-selling process with disappointing results and one that is easy and lands the best possible offer. But how do you figure out which realtor will actually do a solid job representing you in the transaction? While there is never a guarantee that a relationship will be smooth sailing, there are a number of factors you can evaluate in your search to help you find the right fit. Here is how to know you have found the best realtor for the job.

They have the right qualifications and experience.

Step one when choosing a real estate agent is ensuring they are actively licensed in your state. Search for them in a real estate licensing database and also reference your state’s licensing division, noting “when the license was issued and if there are any temporary suspensions or complaints on file,” said HomeLight , a real estate matching service.

Experience also matters. “Ask potential listing agents how long they’ve been selling real estate and how many houses they’ve sold recently,” said NerdWallet . “If someone hasn’t closed a deal in several months, that’s a reason for concern.” Ideally, they will also be familiar with your particular area and housing market .

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They answer your questions clearly and are professional.

Personality and communication style are worth weighing when choosing a realtor, as this will be a working relationship. “I see so many consumers get stuck with an agent who looked good on paper, but was awful to deal with,” said Wendy Gilch, a fellow at the Consumer Policy Center, to The New York Times .

The best way to evaluate prospective agents is to interview at least a few of them. See whether they will clearly address your questions and assess their demeanor when they do so. Recommendations and reviews from trusted sources and former clients can also be helpful here.

They have a plan for pricing and marketing your home.

An experienced listing agent should have a solid handle on comparable homes in the area (often referred to as “comps”) and an informed explanation for their suggested list price for your home. “If they can’t have a full discussion about pricing and comparables, that’s a red flag,” said Gilch to the Times.

In addition, a “good real estate agent will have a robust plan to promote your listing to find the right pool of buyers ,” whether that is through open houses, professional photography or specific staging recommendations, said NerdWallet. It’s important that you feel aligned on the approach and confident it will deliver.

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They have a fair rate and transparent contract terms.

Before signing anything, make sure you understand what your realtor will charge for their services and what exactly is included. “A full-service real estate agent will provide a high level of offerings that go toward giving you a great selling experience and boosting exposure to your home,” said HomeLight.