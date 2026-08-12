Duane Davis and his disavowed memoir about Tupac Shakur’s murder

Rapper’s murder trial begins with defendant who’s also the prosecution’s star witness

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Photo collage illustration of Tupac Shakur, Duane Davis, text from newspaper headlines and Shakur&#039;s death certificate
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Nearly 30 years to the day since the fatal shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur, and Duane “Keffe D” Davis is standing trial for one of America’s most notorious unsolved murders.

At the core of the case is a self-published memoir by Davis, in which he claimed to be “one of the only living eyewitnesses” to the rapper’s killing.

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