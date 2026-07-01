The Last 12 Weeks: ‘extraordinary’ access to a death row case

Serial teams up with The Marshall Project for ‘thought-provoking’ true crime podcast about the Desert Killer

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Manipulated file photo of convicted killer David Leonard Wood at Huntsville, Texas in 2009
It’s been over three decades since Wood was convicted of murdering six young women and girls
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / AP Photo)

This eye-opening podcast from Serial Productions follows David Wood’s capital defence lawyers as they “try to save their client’s life” during his last weeks on death row, said The New York Times.

It’s been over three decades since Wood was convicted of murdering six young women and girls and burying their bodies near El Paso – crimes for which he was nicknamed the Desert Killer. The five-part series centres around the “high stakes and at times bizarre work involved in trying to halt an execution”.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.