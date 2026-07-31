The Week Unwrapped: Do we need another Ali G movie?

Plus, is Palantir’s NHS work actually doing any good? And is the AI singularity already here?

Sacha Baron Cohen, in character as Ali G, at Wimbledon
(Image credit: Karwai Tang / Getty Images)

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