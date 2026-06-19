The Week Unwrapped: How does a tiny tick turn people vegan?

Plus, how will Giorgia Meloni deal with a challenge from the right? And could AI make grief obsolete?

A female lone star tick
(Image credit: Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

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