The Week Unwrapped: Why is toxic algae spreading?

Plus, will the Albanian PM be the next to fall? And what does a cancelled biopic tell us about today’s movie industry?

Algae and water flora in a lake
(Image credit: Artem Hvozdkov / Getty Images)

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