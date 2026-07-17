The Week Unwrapped: Why is the US executing more elderly inmates?

Plus how did scientists create a vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in 57 days? And is spoken-word poetry the next social-media trend?

An execution chamber in a US prison
(Image credit: Mike Simons / Getty Images)

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