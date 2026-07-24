The Week Unwrapped: Can we keep making cars safer?

Plus, are we a nation of Eeyores? And will Glasgow make the most of its sporting moment?

A graphic showing cars sensing the position of pedestrians at a busy urban road junction
(Image credit: Karel Noppe / iStock / Getty Images)

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