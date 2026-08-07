The Week Unwrapped: Why is country music top of the pops?

Plus, should everyone have to vote? And what can we learn from the Aquiry civilisation?

Country singer Ella Langley at the Country Music Association Fest in Nashville in 2026
(Image credit: Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

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