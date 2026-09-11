The Week Unwrapped: Can defence spending save Germany’s car factories?

Plus, what is Hunter Biden up to with $LAPTOP? And are we ready to hear more from Elizabeth Holmes?

The Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, Germany
A Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, Germany
(Image credit: Ronny Hartmann / AFP / Getty Images)

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