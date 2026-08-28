The Week Unwrapped: Why is it so hard to find somewhere to give birth?

Plus, is the pioneer of the Arab Spring preparing for another revolution? And should we welcome a new round of reading rows?

Midwives protesting against the condition of maternity care in NHS hospitals
Midwives protest over the condition of maternity care in NHS hospitals
(Image credit: Hesther Ng / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

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