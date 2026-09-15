Soul-stirring podcasts you may have missed this summer

This summer’s podcasts put the spotlight on investigative journalism, a decades-old true crime story and another podcast for book lovers

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We have officially reached past the half way point of the year, and it is time to say goodbye to summer. Before you move on to the next season and start preparing for cooler autumn days, here are a few of the best podcasts this summer had to offer.

Blood and Water (20/20 and ABC Audio)

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 