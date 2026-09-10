Why is Trump defending data centers?

The president says opponents will end up ‘backwards and poor’

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of Donald Trump, exterior and interior views of a data center, protestors and text from government proposals
President Trump’s advocacy for data centers puts him at odds with public opinion
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Polls show data centers are broadly unpopular with both Democratic and Republican voters. President Donald Trump is championing the tech facilities anyway, raising concerns among his GOP allies that he is hitching the party to a losing issue ahead of the midterm elections.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 