Can Montana ban ‘dark money’ in elections?

Hawaii, Oregon also take on corporate political spending

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Attendees wait in their seats for U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to speak before a rally at The Mother Lode Theatre on May 17, 2026 in Butte, Montana
Efforts to limit corporate political spending will bump up against Supreme Court precedent.
(Image credit: Janie Osborne / Getty Images)

Political campaigns are awash in cash, thanks in part to U.S. Supreme Court decisions declaring that campaign contributions are a form of free speech. Montana voters are poised to push back with a proposed ban on corporate political spending.

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 