How will 7% mortgage rates change home ownership?

Would-be home buyers are getting more cautious

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Illustration of a small red model house balancing on a seesaw opposite a red percentage sign
Rising mortgage rates amount to ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars’ in extra interest payments for home buyers
(Image credit: J Studios / Getty Images)

For most of this century, homebuyers could depend on mortgage rates being relatively low — no more than 5%. But that is no longer true. The average 30-year mortgage rate hit 7% this week. High rates may be here to stay, and that could have profound effects on an already dysfunctional U.S. housing market.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 