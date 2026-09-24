Could a ban on diesel exports bring down fuel prices?

Farm-state Republicans want a ban, putting them at odds with oil allies

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A truck is parked at a diesel fuel pump displaying prices above $8 per gallon
A diesel export ban would ‘create supply-chain messes elsewhere’
(Image credit: PATRICK T. FALLON / Contributor / Getty Images)

The cost of diesel fuel is breaking records, with spillover effects for the cost of groceries and other goods. President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating a possible solution: a 90-day ban on exports of diesel from U.S. refineries. Experts warn the move could backfire.

‘Most important fuel on the planet’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 