Struggling men take centre stage in 2026 Booker shortlist

Final contenders examine the role of fathers, sons and husbands

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Novels shortlisted for 2026 Booker Prize
Six novels with an ‘overarching theme’ of male discomfort and isolation
(Image credit: Yuki Sugiura for Booker Prize Foundation)

Booker Prize judge and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker said it was a “surprise” that that four novels written by men have ended up on this year’s shortlist of six – because, “generally speaking, the male-written books weren’t as good as the ones written by women”. The male authors still in the running for the prestigious 2026 literary award are those who are able to “rethink their roles”.

‘Masculine authority in crisis’

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.