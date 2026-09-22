Canada becomes a safe haven for Haitians fleeing ICE

After their Temporary Protected Status was terminated, Haitians are looking for new lives in Canada

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Pittsburg-Chartierville, connecting New Hampshire and Quebec.
It is ‘difficult to predict how many Haitians may try crossing into Canada’
(Image credit: Marli Miller / UCG / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

As a result of nearly 300,000 U.S.-based Haitians having their Temporary Protected Status (TPS) revoked by the Trump administration in August, many are heading north of the border. But while they look to join a country that has a vibrant Haitian diaspora, fleeing to Canada presents its own challenges.

‘It’s difficult to predict how many Haitians may try crossing’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.