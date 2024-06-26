UN-backed Kenyan force arrives in Haiti

The mission is intended to combat the country's rampant gang violence

Kenyan police arrive in Haiti
The foreign police are arriving nearly two years after Haiti first requested outside help to quell gang violence
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Some 400 Kenyan police officers arrived in the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on Tuesday to launch a long-awaited peacekeeping mission. The deployment is the first wave of an expected 2,500-person law enforcement effort sanctioned by the United Nations to combat gang violence roiling the Caribbean country.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

