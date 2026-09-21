Greenland deal: a victory for Trump?

US president is welcome to take credit for ‘something very close to’ existing arrangement, says Danish politician

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Illustration of Donald Trump circling Greenland on a globe with red Sharpie
Despite his threats about ‘invading and annexing Greenland’, the deal ‘once again shows the limits of Trump’s disruptive politics’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Donald Trump has hailed a deal that gives the US “permanent control over security” in Greenland, while backing down from threats to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The US president said on Friday that “from now on, no US adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval”. This was an “infinite life agreement”, he added.

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