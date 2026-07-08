Trump revives Greenland grievance at NATO summit

The president criticized Europe for not helping in Iran and threatened to pull troops from NATO countries if he didn’t get Greenland

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump joins President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, French President, Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz ahead of a family photo during the NATO summit in Turkey
Trump joins President of Finland Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the NATO summit
(Image credit: Chris McGrath / Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump arrived in Turkey Tuesday for a two-day NATO summit, and “within hours of landing” he “revived a host of grievances” against America’s closest allies, Politico said. Trump criticized Europe for not helping with his Iran war and threatened to pull U.S. troops from NATO countries if he didn’t gain control of Greenland. His “sour mood” tempered hopes for a “low-key,” constructive summit focused on collective defense.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  