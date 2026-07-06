Nato summit: the most consequential in a generation?

Donald Trump ‘thought to be planning to reward or punish countries based on their defence spending’

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Photo collage of British planes, Keir Starmer, an illustration of the Earth showing Poland and Russia, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, a drone, a Russian warship, and a Ukrainian woman and child.
Nato is both stronger than it was 18 months ago, when Trump returned as US president, and a lot weaker
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Donald Trump as Nato leaders gather in Ankara this week following his administration's warning that allies must step up defence spending “immediately” or face consequences.

Last year’s summit was hailed as a “breakthrough” after members committed to spending 5% of GDP on defence – 3.5% on core requirements and 1.5% on broader security needs – by 2035, said Elsa Ohlen on CNBC.

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Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 