Trump praises NATO ‘unity,’ attacks Iran ‘scum’

The president left the NATO summit on a positive note and ordered a second night of strikes on Iran

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at NATO summit in Turkey
President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at NATO summit in Turkey
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump Wednesday ended the two-day NATO summit in Turkey with warm words for U.S. allies, a promise to let Ukraine produce Patriot air-defense missiles and renewed fighting with Iran. After declaring the ceasefire “over,” Trump ordered a second night of strikes on Iran, which again fired at U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar. Iran’s leaders are “scum” and “sick people,” Trump told reporters. If Iran keeps bombing ships in the Strait of Hormuz, he said on social media, the “retribution” will “get much worse!”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  