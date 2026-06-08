Iran, Israel exchange strikes after Trump warnings

“I’m not happy about it,” Trump said of the strikes

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Missiles launched from Iran toward Israel are seen in the sky over the West Bank city of Hebron
Missiles launched from Iran toward Israel are seen in the sky over the West Bank city of Hebron
(Image credit: Wisam Hashlamoun / Anadolu / Getty Images)

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  