Has the Iran war entered a dangerous new phase?

Latest tit-for-tat exchanges between Tehran and Israel ‘major test for negotiations’

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A Syrian farmer looks at an Iranian missile embedded in a field near Damascus after being intercepted by Israeli air defence systems
An Iranian missile lodged in a field near Damascus after being intercepted by Israeli air defence systems
(Image credit: Bakr Alkasem / AFP / Getty Images)

Israel and Iran have traded tit-for-tat strikes, in defiance of Donald Trump, for the first time since a fragile ceasefire was agreed in April.

The Israeli Air Force confirmed hitting military targets in western and central Iran, in response to Iranian missile attacks on its own air bases. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked the air bases after an Israeli strike on an alleged Hezbollah site in southern Beirut.

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