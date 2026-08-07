Are the allegations against Miller a catch-22 for majority-focused Republicans?

Claims of domestic violence have some in the GOP worried about a ‘Platner on steroids’ scenario

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of Representative Max Miller, the Capitol Dome, and text from an Ethics Committee statement
Miller, a staunch Trump-allied congressman, has thrown the GOP’s midterm hopes into disarray
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The House Ethics Committee this week announced it had opened an investigation into Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller, after ex-wife Emily Moreno accused the lawmaker of violently assaulting her and the pair’s child. While Miller has denied the allegations against him, a growing chorus of Republicans, including Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio), Emily’s father, has demanded he resign from Congress. Still, not everyone in the GOP is on board with calls for Miller to step down — particularly during an election cycle in which Republicans’ narrow control of Congress appears up for grabs.

What did the commentators say?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  